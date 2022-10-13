Al Michaels Jokes He'll Retire If Bears-Commanders Game Is Terrible

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Last week's Thursday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos was so tough to watch. Despite this game finishing in overtime, neither side scored a single touchdown.

During an appearance on Waddle & Silvy for ESPN Chicago, Al Michaels shared his thoughts on the snoozefest from Week 5.

Michaels, the play-by-play announcer for Amazon Prime Video's football coverage, said he may have to consider retiring if this Thursday night's matchup is worse than the Broncos-Colts game.

“If we don’t have a better game than we had last Thursday then I may retire,” Michaels said, via Barrett Sports Media. “I’ve done pretty close to 800 NFL games, and with all due respect, guys are trying I understand and we all know that, but that was grim.”

The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears will square off at Soldier Field tonight. That's not exactly a juicy matchup.

Michaels did say that sometimes bad matchups on paper turn out to be thrillers.

“It’s funny, you go into these games, and the matchup can look great and a game turns out to not be very good where the matchup looks rotten but the game turns out to be great,” Michaels added. “We’ve both seen games like that on both sides of the coin."

Hopefully, that's the case for this Thursday's game between the Bears and Commanders.