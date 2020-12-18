Al Michaels Responds To Question About His Potential Retirement

Al Michaels has been doing commentary for over half his life, and given us some of the most memorable calls in NFL history. But when might the iconic football play-by-play man be ready to call it a career?

In a recent interview, Michaels felt no need to speculate about how much longer he’ll stay in his job. He said that he loves what he does more than ever, but admitted that he realizes he’s getting older.

“I’m just kind of living right now in the present time, in the moment,” Michaels said, via Newsday. “I think I’m like [Tom] Brady or [Drew] Brees or those guys who are going, ‘Hey, you know the end is closer than the beginning,’ but you don’t want to think about it.

“I do know I love what I’m doing. I enjoy it more than ever. I’ve talked to the guys I just mentioned, the quarterbacks, about this, and some other guys who are near the end of their careers, and in a way I think you begin to savor it even more because you don’t have that much time.

“You’re definitely past the halfway mark. Whatever tee you’re on, you hope you’re not on 18. You hope you’re on the 15th fairway or something… I’d rather think about week-to-week and keep on trucking.”

Spoke to former @Newsday paper boy Al Michaels about his retirement plans (or lack thereof), dealing with COVID-19 schedule changes, working in empty stadiums, calling #NYGiants vs. Browns on Sunday and winning Frick Award for baseball broadcasting. https://t.co/PZffbhYMMD — Neil Best (@sportswatch) December 18, 2020

Al Michaels has been doing commentary work since the 1970s, calling numerous Super Bowls, the Olympics and World Series among many other ventures.

It’s worth noting that Michaels has kept with the job past the age of his former Sunday Night Football partner John Madden. The iconic color commentator retired at the age of 72. Michaels is 76.

He has received countless accolades for his sportscasting work, including five Emmys and the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio & Television Award.

Al Michaels is one of the most iconic voices in sports history. It will be a sad day whenever he’s finally ready to call it quits.

