Al Michaels Salary: How Much The Legendary Announcer Makes

NFL announcing icon Al Michaels will be on the call for Super Bowl LVI – the final game on his expiring contract with NBC. And based on his reported salary, he’s going to be extremely well compensated for his time.

According to Sporting News, Michaels is currently making $6 million a year as NBC’s play-by-play announcer. If the 77-year-old icon intends to keep working after this year, his next contract could be worth substantially more.

Super Bowl LVI will be Michaels’ fifth Super Bowl with NBC and the 11th of his storied career. Of course, if Michaels is retiring as some fans have suggested he might, it will also be his last.

Michaels’ former NBC color commentator, the late-great John Madden, retired after Super Bowl XLIII at the age of 72 – five years younger than Michaels. But there’s little to suggest that Michaels is really winding things down. Not yet anyway.

NEW: Appreciate Al Michaels Sunday because there's a good chance it's his final Super Bowl, possibly his final game on 'traditional' network TV. Where he stands. PLUS Super Bowl TV items, Riddick, Olympics, Aikman, other media notes: https://t.co/cw6Vst1tmy — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 11, 2022

Al Michaels has been covering the NFL since the early-1970s and has been one of the top voices in all of sports since the 1980s. He’s had some of the most iconic calls in the history of sports – not just the NFL.

His call on the 1980 U.S. hockey team upsetting the Soviet Union in the Winter Olympic Games is one of the great moments in broadcast history. Michaels’ resume also includes dozen of famous horse races at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

He’s called the World Series, NBA Finals, NASCAR, the Sugar Bowl and even the infamous “Butt Fumble.”

If Super Bowl LVI truly is the last game that Michaels calls for NBC – or anyone – we can only hope the game is worthy of him. And if it’s not, then let’s hope that next year sees him get what he’s owed.

Kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.