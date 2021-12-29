Al Michaels Shares His Feelings On John Madden’s Legendary Bus

For three seasons from 2006-06, Al Michaels and John Madden partnered up in the booth for NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcasts.

But while the two worked together on the air, they did not travel much together. Madden had a well-known aversion to flying, which is why he took his famous Madden cruiser bus everywhere.

On “The Pat McAfee Show” today, Michaels was asked how it was riding on the bus with his former partner. However, it doesn’t sound like the legendary play-by-play man spent much time in the vehicle.

“My over/under on the bus was one hour, that’s it. I never went farther than like Boston to Providence if we had a game in Foxboro,” Michaels said.

The Madden Cruiser was LEGENDARY. "My over under was an hour on that bus. His wife Virginia Madden at one point had a pilots license & he wouldn't get on a plane" ~Al Michaels#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/XcJPWDOqm4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 29, 2021

Michaels went on to joke about how Madden’s wife Virginia once took pilot lessons, while her husband had an intense fear of being in the air. Maybe that’s why the two of them got along so well for over 60 years of marriage.

Madden, a Super Bowl-winning head coach before he became an iconic broadcaster and video game namesake, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85. Since news of his passing broke, Madden has been the subject of tributes from all over the sports world and beyond.