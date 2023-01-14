Al Michaels Will Be Back On NBC Tonight - Here's Why

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Countless NFL fans missed hearing Al Michaels' voice for NBC's Sunday Night Football this season. The veteran broadcaster left his full-time role with the company to join Amazon.

That being said, Michaels will be NBC's play-by-play announcer for this Saturday's game between the Chargers and Jaguars.

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, it was announced that Michaels would remain in an emeritus role at NBC so he could call a playoff game.

Well, the time has finally come for Michaels to return to NBC. He'll call tonight's game alongside Tony Dungy.

Michaels called Sunday Night Football games for NBC from 2006-2021. Cris Collinsworth became his official partner in 2009.

While there are plenty of fans thrilled that Michaels will be in the broadcast booth for tonight's Chargers-Jaguars game, they're a bit disappointed that Collinsworth won't be there with him.

Collinsworth is getting ready to call Sunday's playoff game between the Bengals and Ravens. As per usual, he'll be in the booth with Mike Tirico.