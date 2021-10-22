Former ESPN Reporter Allison Williams Already Has A New Job

Last week, reporter Allison Williams announced that she was leaving ESPN over Disney’s company-wide vaccine mandate. That decision came weeks after she was stepping away from her job for the season, citing concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine while she attempts to have a second child.

Williams said she is not “morally and ethically” aligned with the mandate. Despite the fact that the CDC recommends the vaccines for pregnant women and those seeking to become pregnant, with plenty of evidence that the vaccines are safe for those individuals, she still made the decision to depart ESPN rather than comply with the mandate.

On Thursday, Williams took a very political turn. In an interview with Megyn Kelly on SiriusXM, she likened President Joe Biden to a dictator, saying she had “never been so jarred by anything a president said” in response to his statement that the vaccine order “isn’t about your freedom.”

And now, a day later, Williams has announced a new job with a notable conservative media outlet. She’s joining The Daily Wire, and will “lead a special sports series that will be exclusively available for the conservative media company’s members.”

When one door closes another opens.

Beyond excited to collaborate with the Daily Wire to expose the side of these mandates in sports that isn’t being told https://t.co/xshCCUq3ru — Allison Williams (@AllisonW_Sports) October 22, 2021

“The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest growing media companies and I am thrilled and honored to join them. I am proud to be a part of a company that fights for our rights and I cannot wait to bring agenda-free sports reporting to the Daily Wire’s members and millions of followers,” Allison Williams said in the site’s announcement.

“Leaving ESPN was one of the most difficult decisions of my career, but it was the right thing to do. I respect people who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it was not the appropriate medical decision for me at this time. No one should be forced to choose between their livelihood and the freedom to make their own health care choices—it is simply un-American.”

Just how “agenda-free” her series will be is yet to be seen, given the nature of her new publication and her recent politically-charged comments.