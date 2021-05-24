An ESPN Host Won Nearly $300K During The NFL Draft

While some ESPN personalities have lost money in sports betting this year, one member of the Worldwide Leader in Sports made an absolute killing during the NFL Draft.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, ESPN Daily Wager host Doug Kezirian won nearly $300,000 in a single prop bet. Per the report, he picked Tyson Campbell as the first safety to be taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Tyson Campbell bet was one of several that he made leading up to draft weekend. Kezirian spent around $3,500 in wagers in total. And all it took was one hit for him to make all of that money back and then some.

Per the Review-Journal, Kezirian made the bet the Monday before the draft. At the time, Campbell was given 100-1 odds of being the top safety taken. He took his bet to a self-serve kiosk at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

“I had to do a double take,” Kezirian said. “There are always a few different subtleties between books. MGM had two guys on their corner index that were listed as safeties at Circa. I just thought, at 100-1, it was a worthwhile play.”

Inside story of how @DougESPN won almost $300K on NFL draft prop at BetMGM https://t.co/OJhnfgmqak via @reviewjournal — Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) May 24, 2021

No safeties were taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. But the Jacksonville Jaguars quickly made Kezirian a much richer man by selecting Campbell out of Georgia 33rd overall in the second round.

The fact that Campbell is being designated as a cornerback doesn’t matter. He was listed as a safety in the pre-draft betting.

Maybe Kezirian should send some of his winnings to Campbell as a thank you present.