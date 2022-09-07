Analyst Names Most 'Powerful' Talent In Sports Media

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Marcus Spears and Pat McAfee at ESPN College Game Day during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Pat McAfee has landed another new job.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced that the former Indianapolis Colts punter will join the College GameDay crew. He'll begin the full-time position this Saturday and make other TV appearances for the network.

The latest gig led The Action Network business reporter Darren Rovell to call McAfee "the most powerful talent in sports media."

McAfee's star continues to shine with this latest opportunity.

Along with hosting a popular radio show, McAfee has also won WWE matches at WrestleMania and SummerSlam this year. He'll put his Friday Night SmackDown commentary duties aside to appear on GameDay.

In a previous deal made with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, McAfee will host six "ManningCast" style alternative telecasts on ESPN2 throughout the college football season.

"I can’t wait to celebrate everything that makes college football amazing with the show that has embodied everything great about sports television for the last three decades-plus," McAfee said of joining GameDay. "This is truly a unique opportunity that furthers the notion that I am currently living the dumbest life of all time. I’m grateful for it all."