Anonymous ESPN Employees Reveal True Feelings On Adam Schefter

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: ESPN Monday Night Football Studio Analysts Adam Schefter during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is one of the best in the business when it comes to getting scoops, no one will deny that. However, there have been some issues over the past 12 months.

For starters, Schefter didn't handle Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's off-field situation very well last year. He tweeted, "Minnesota Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion — there’s pending litigation, according to his agent Zac Hiller."

Schefter then received criticism for his tweet about Deshaun Watson's legal situation.

"This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints," Schefter wrote on March 11.

Ben Strauss of The Washington Post recently put together a profile on Schefter. In the lengthy piece, it states that multiple ESPN employees said they were concerned that his reporting "reflected a failure to understand the sensitivity of domestic violence allegations."

These employees spoke anonymously about Schefter.

Schefter, meanwhile, emphatically denied the idea that he carries water for certain figures in the NFL.

"I’ve never put out information thinking I would get something back in the future,” Schefter said. “If people want to work with me, great. If not, OK."

If Schefter wants all this noise to go away, he'll need to be a bit more gentle with his reporting.