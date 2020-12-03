Anonymous ESPN Staffer Has Telling Reaction To Le Batard News

It seems that ESPN’s decision to part ways with veteran radio voice Dan Le Batard is not going over well at the office.

According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, one anonymous staffer at ESPN had some “thoughts” on Le Batard’s impending departure. Specifically, “WTF are we doing?”

Le Batard has been one of the most popular figures at ESPN in recent years following 25 years with the company. Despite his knack for being at odds with the brass, he’s highly respected within the company.

Everyone from Katie Nolan and Jemele Hill to Kevin Clark and Sarah Spain are coming out in support of the ESPN legend. But given the events of the past year and change, it’s not a huge surprise to see it finally happening.

Le Batard has been at odds with the network for the better part of a year on the subject of addressing politics on the show. The network has been vehemently against it in some instances, leading Le Batard to call the policy “cowardly” in 2019. Those comments were followed by a brief hiatus that was not classified as a suspension but sure felt like one.

Over the past few years, ESPN has been canceling shows of any personalities who rock the boat. Whether it’s been purely for financial reasons or not, it has happened. And it appears that some employees are getting upset by it.

Dan Le Batard and some of his staff will likely land on their feet given his massive audience. But his impending departure could be a word of warning to anyone that doesn’t toe the line at ESPN.