Another Popular ESPN Personality Is Reportedly Leaving The Network

Early Friday morning, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported popular ESPN announcer Adam Amin was leaving the network.

It appears he’s not the only one moving on from the Worldwide Leader. A new report suggests another popular ESPN personality is leaving the network as well.

According to a report from Bobby Burack of Outkick The Coverage, Emmanuel Acho is leaving ESPN. The college football analyst is reportedly taking his talents to FS1.

Burack reported Acho is leaving the Worldwide Leader to take a more prominent role at his new home. He’ll reportedly join Nick Wright, Jenna Wolfe, and Kevin Wildes on FS1’s First Things First.

Media news at @Outkick: Emmanuel Acho is close to finalizing a deal with FOX Sports to join FS1's First Things First.https://t.co/ecK9WTZLxe — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) May 8, 2020

Acho spent five seasons in the NFL after a standout career at Texas. After leaving the NFL, he rose to prominence on ESPN over the past few years.

He emerged as one of the network’s favorite college football analysts during the 2019 season.

The former Texas Longhorn spent much of the season on ESPN’s Get Up, which he will now be in direct competition with.

Losing Adam Amin and Emmanuel Acho within hours of each other isn’t a great start to the weekend for ESPN. Of course, the Worldwide Leader has plenty of options to fill its media coverage.