Aqib Talib Reportedly Heading To Amazon: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Cornerback Aqib Talib #21 of the Los Angeles Rams exits the field following the Rams 55-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Amazon has been aggressive in filling its broadcasting lineup for Thursday Night Football. Aqib Talib is reportedly the latest addition.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that Amazon was targeting Talib and Andrew Whitworth for its Thursday night team. The five-time Pro Bowler has been calling games for FOX the last couple of seasons.

The move is "now a done deal," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Former All-Pro CB Aqib Talib, who has impressed in the booth recently, will join the Amazon desk for Thursday Night Football, source said," Rapoport tweeted. "He’ll be involved in pre-game, halftime and postgame."

Talib, 36, will be moving into a studio role for this new gig, but his work in the booth as a game analyst with FOX has many fans excited for his Amazon tenure.

With Amazon, Talib joins a star-studded group that also includes Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels in the booth and Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick in the studio.

Pat McAfee is also reportedly in talks with the company for a potential role.