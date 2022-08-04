Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: ESPN Monday Night Football Studio Analysts Adam Schefter during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet.

"This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints," Schefter wrote.

Schefter received a lot of criticism when he first posted that tweet, and understandably so.

Well, that tweet from Schefter is once again the topic of conversation.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 24 women that filed lawsuits against Watson, called out Schefter during a press conference this Thursday.

"This kind of foolishness is exactly why people do not pursue justice," Buzbee said when referring to Schefter's tweet.

Buzbee also commented on the NFL's decision to appeal Watson's six-game suspension.

"Our message to the NFL is simple and clear: Every victim of sexual assault is watching the NFL and Roger Goodell," Buzbee said.

It has already been reported that Goodell will designate someone who's not with the league office to handle the appeal process.