Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 13: TV personality Stephen A. Smith attends the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend 2016 at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a rough day on First Take. It all started when he mispronounced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name.

Smith referred to Clemson's starting quarterback as "D.J. Ukulele." That led to First Take host Molly Qerim asking Smith if he can pronounce her last name correctly.

"Talking about pronouncing names, let’s do a thought experiment," Qerim said. "Can you pronounce my last name for the audience?"

Smith ended up getting that wrong too.

"It's not Keer-im, it's Care-im," she responded. "It’s okay, we’ve only worked together for like seven years, it’s fine.”

Here's the full exchange from this Friday's First Take:

Qerim added, "I just wanted to make sure the quarterback’s not offended. Because we’ve only been working together for this many years and you still don’t know how to say my last name."

Marcus Spears, meanwhile, couldn't stop laughing during this segment.

Smith may want to consider working on correctly pronouncing people's last names.