Bachelor Fans Are Mixed On The Jesse Palmer News

The Bachelor Universe got some pretty big news on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, former NFL quarterback turned media star Jesse Palmer was named the next host of The Bachelor, replacing Chris Harrison.

Palmer, who has worked for ESPN and various ABC shows, is pumped for the gig.

“For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer said in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Welcome back, @JessePalmerTV! 🌹 Jesse Palmer will be hosting the upcoming season of #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/f4yb1hnvY4 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 28, 2021

Bachelor fans are somewhat mixed on the news, though.

While many are happy to see Palmer – who starred in the show in 2004 – back on the air, others were hoping for another host.

Jesse Palmer over Wells Adams…nobody talk to me while I grieve this loss #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/2knRZKf7PC — Kimmie Rodriguez (@KimmieRodrigue2) September 28, 2021

Correct me if I’m wrong but I don’t think there’s a single person on the planet who asked for this?

#TheBachelor https://t.co/1rfl0UZnYG — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) September 28, 2021

finding out they made jesse palmer the new host of the bachelor #BachelorInParadise #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/1c1NFLW1cN — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) September 29, 2021

The host of the show is secondary to the bachelor and the women competing for his heart, though. Still, Palmer will have a prominent role on the show moving forward.

Season 26 of The Bachelor will air in 2022.