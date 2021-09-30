The Spun

Bachelor Fans Are Mixed On The Jesse Palmer News

Jesse Palmer at the Super Bowl on the field.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Sports commentator Jesse Palmer is shown prior to start of Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Bachelor Universe got some pretty big news on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, former NFL quarterback turned media star Jesse Palmer was named the next host of The Bachelor, replacing Chris Harrison.

Palmer, who has worked for ESPN and various ABC shows, is pumped for the gig.

“For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer said in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Bachelor fans are somewhat mixed on the news, though.

While many are happy to see Palmer – who starred in the show in 2004 – back on the air, others were hoping for another host.

The host of the show is secondary to the bachelor and the women competing for his heart, though. Still, Palmer will have a prominent role on the show moving forward.

Season 26 of The Bachelor will air in 2022.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.