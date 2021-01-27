Basketball World Reacts To Death Of Longtime NBA Writer Sekou Smith

The NBA world is hurting tonight following the death of longtime NBA.com writer and NBA TV analyst Sekou Smith.

Smith, who was also the creator of the “Hang Time Podcast” with Lang Whitaker and Rick Fox, had been suffering from COVID-19. He was 48.

Last week, New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith extended their best wishes to Smith as he battled the virus.

Smith’s passing has left an unfillable void in the basketball world. A beat writer for the Indianapolis Star and Atlanta Journal-Constitution before being hired by NBA Digital in 2009, Smith was beloved in hoops media circles.

Tributes have been pouring in from media figures who are devastated by Smith’s death and want to honor the man he was. What you see below is just a handful of them.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Sekou Smith pic.twitter.com/QyII7bcuXZ — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2021

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Just 48. pic.twitter.com/6t79hvIZQI — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 27, 2021

Heavy heart today..We lost a good brother to Covid.

Sekou Smith of @NBATV and https://t.co/dyMHCgGy2q was a brilliant and insightful writer,a positive dude.

He’s gone home to be with the Lord. 🙏🏽

Philippians 4:4 pic.twitter.com/Yw5xvwZ51g — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) January 26, 2021

Thank you for your brotherly friendship, humor, honesty and compassion. Glad we had a chance to tell each other we loved each other three weeks ago. You were a gift to this Earth as a friend, father and a man Sekou Smith. Rest In Peace to my brother. Prayers to your wife & family pic.twitter.com/mqjnZyEHNz — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 26, 2021

Hard to process. An impeccable human being. Rest In Peace, Sekou Smith. pic.twitter.com/7MwOMyOAB3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2021

Sekou Smith was the very best of us. Smart. Funny. Unflinching. Full of good. A lot of days and nights on the road with him – Bubble, Finals, Olympics, wherever – and always this: Photos of his kids playing ball, or graduating, or leaving for college. Godspeed, my friend. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2021

Sekou Smith was one of the good ones, y'all. His love and enthusiasm for the game of basketball was unmatched. I loved talkin' hoops with him at NBA TV. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Turner Sports team. This hurts. pic.twitter.com/4hXa1VyJCI — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) January 26, 2021

Sekou Smith… man …Rest In Peace. He was so positive and a tremendous consistent voice & writer for the NBA & beyond.

Wow… He encouraged me to keep my energy. To be myself. To keep my joy. Never to hold it back to please anyone. I got you. 🙏🏽❤️ — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) January 26, 2021

Sekou Smith was one of the most solid individuals that I’ve ever came across during my playing career!!! Always had positive things to say and mostly importantly always kept it 💯 we lost a GREAT man today. My Prayers are with his Wife, Children and the rest of his family! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 27, 2021

Sekou Smith was a massive influence on me, dating back to his days on the Hawks beat for the AJC. In the last few years, we became friends and bonded over a shared love of Michigan sports. I'll miss him. Wishing the best to his family and friends. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) January 26, 2021

Too much pain. Lost a good friend Sekou Smith to Covid. We worked together at the @AJC and remained friends for years after. My heart breaks for his wife and two boys and all who loved him and knew him as we did. Devastated. I'm so done with this shit. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) January 26, 2021

Sekou was one of my big brothers in the business. Opened doors for me that I could have never opened myself. Vouched for me when I didn’t deserve it. Encouraged me when I was at my lowest. Just heartbroken. You will be missed my friend. Rest easy big bro ❤️ — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) January 26, 2021

May we all be as kind, as talented, as hardworking, as in love with the game and the craft as much as Sekou Smith. — Mirin Fader (@MirinFader) January 26, 2021

The Turner Sports family mourns the loss of our very own, Sekou Smith. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/97mu4bylfA — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 27, 2021

Simply put, this is a gut-wrenching loss. It is clear to see the profound impact Sekou Smith had on anybody he encountered.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children, as well as his extended family and friends, during this trying time.