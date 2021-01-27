Basketball World Reacts To Death Of Longtime NBA Writer Sekou Smith

The Spun

NBA writer Sekou Smith during a television appearance.

The NBA world is hurting tonight following the death of longtime NBA.com writer and NBA TV analyst Sekou Smith.

Smith, who was also the creator of the “Hang Time Podcast” with Lang Whitaker and Rick Fox, had been suffering from COVID-19. He was 48.

Last week, New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith extended their best wishes to Smith as he battled the virus.

Smith’s passing has left an unfillable void in the basketball world. A beat writer for the Indianapolis Star and Atlanta Journal-Constitution before being hired by NBA Digital in 2009, Smith was beloved in hoops media circles.

Tributes have been pouring in from media figures who are devastated by Smith’s death and want to honor the man he was. What you see below is just a handful of them.

Simply put, this is a gut-wrenching loss. It is clear to see the profound impact Sekou Smith had on anybody he encountered.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children, as well as his extended family and friends, during this trying time.


