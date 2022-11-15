Bill Cowher Is Getting Crushed For His Controversial Opinion

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 26: NFL Network analyst Bill Cowher appears on set during the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher made his thoughts on the Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday abundantly clear on Sunday.

During CBS Sports' pregame show, Cowher took Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay to task for bypassing candidates currently on staff to pluck Saturday from his television role to be interim head coach.

Saturday had never coached above the high school level before his first game on the Colts' sideline over the weekend.

"Jeff Saturday talked about in his first press conference, the fact that he's going to use this second half as an opportunity to build his resume, to see whether or not he can coach in the future," Cowher said. "I say to that, 'What about the assistants on this staff right now?' The guys that were there in training camp, the guys that were there early in the morning and late at night, the guys that have gone through the first six weeks in that building. Guys like Gus Bradley, Scottie Montgomery, John Fox. Don't they deserve the opportunity?

"For an owner to hire a coach, who has never been an assistant at the college level or the pro level, and to oversee a lot of candidates that are qualified for that job...it's a disgrace to the coaching profession. Regardless of how this thing plays out, what happened in Indianapolis is a travesty."

Cowher isn't alone in having this take, but he's also getting some backlash from sports media and fans for his apparent gatekeeping.

"I love Bill Cowher. Love the guy. But he sounded like someone in the Old Boys' Network doing anything he can to make sure to not let the secret out --- there's another way to do it than going through the Old Boys' Network," said Pittsburgh radio host Colin Dunlap.

"Funny because I’m pretty sure Bill Cowher was hired as a sports broadcaster with no experience over guys who have done it for decades based off his resume in NFL and not a word is said about that," one fan added.

"Pat McAfee is going OFF on some of the ridiculous things that were said about Jeff Saturday and the Colts over the past week," said Colts Fan Nation writer Andrew Moore. "Particularly Joe Thomas and Bill Cowher. And he’s 100% correct."

"You gotta know people like Joe Thomas and Bill Cowher are pissed as hell right now over Saturday winning that game," said Derek Larger of the "Bring the Juice Podcast."

“I don’t think Joe Thomas is a bad guy. I think he’s a puppet. Bill Cowher, shut the f--- up, dude," said Pat McAfee, as chronicled by SI's Jimmy Traina.

"Counter: Bill Cowher left coaching and immediately joined the NFL studio team at CBS in ‘07. Didn’t do in-game analyst work first. Didn’t have to pay any broadcasting dues. Just straight to a prime position at the network," said television news anchor Jeff Butera. "Life isn’t always fair. Some pay dues. Some don’t."

Saturday won his NFL coaching debut 25-20 over the Las Vegas Raiders, prompting Irsay to fire off a tweet in response to all of the backlash he received for the hire.