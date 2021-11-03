Bob Costas Reveals Surprising Fact From Broadcasting Career

For 40 years, Bob Costas was the voice of NBC, leading Sunday Night Football on NBC coverage for years and becoming the voice of the Olympics. But in a recent interview, he had an interesting revelation about his time at the network.

Appearing on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, Costas revealed that CBS offered him some enticing gigs several years before he left NBC in 1994. Among the offers was a show in the time slot after David Letterman, along with a role on 60 Minutes.

Costas explained that Letterman had control over who would do the Late Late Show after his own show wrapped up and wanted him for the role. To sweeten the deal, CBS was willing to give Costas a correspondents spot on 60 Minutes.

“It was very, very tempting,” Costas admitted. “But at that time, NBC had a treasure trove of sports riches… And another factor was the ages of my kids…”

Costas said that commuting between his home in St. Louis and CBS studios in New York would have been too challenging while trying to raise his kids, so he turned down the offer and stayed at NBC.

NBC executives no doubt breathed a sigh of relief back in 1994 when Costas turned the rival network down.

Costas would go on to work at NBC for another 25 years afterwards. He would leave in 2019 with countless accolades and countless more memorable moments as the top broadcaster on their sports coverage.

But this story does bring up a fascinating “What If…”

Should Bob Costas have taken the job at CBS back in the 1990s?