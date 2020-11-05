Bob Ley Has Brutally Honest Reaction To ESPN Layoffs News

Earlier today, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post broke the news that ESPN will lay off 300 employees. It’s an unfortunate reality we’re living in right now as companies around the country are being affected by the pandemic.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen ESPN conduct massive layoffs. That being said, it appears the company was forced to accelerate their future plans in large part because of COVID-19.

Jimmy Pitaro, the president of ESPN, recently spoke about the company’s layoffs.

“Prior to the pandemic, we had been deeply engaged in strategizing how best to position ESPN for future success amidst tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports,” Pitaro said, via Sports Business Daily. “The pandemic’s significant impact on our business clearly accelerated those forward-looking discussions.”

While it’s understandable that companies are letting employees go during these tough times, it appears former ESPN anchor Bob Ley is frustrated with these layoffs.

“Trying to remain objective and unemotional as I learn of the ESPN team members laid off today,” Ley wrote on Twitter. “Not possible. Not as I see countless decades of journalistic experience, and expertise jettisoned. Just when we need it most. Enjoy the DIS stock price and your NFL football.”

Trying to remain objective and unemotional as I learn of the @espn team members laid off today. Not possible. Not as I see countless decades of journalistic experience, and expertise jettisoned. Just when we need it most. Enjoy the DIS stock price and your NFL football. — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) November 5, 2020

Ley announced his retirement from ESPN back in 2019.

It’s always tough to see hard workers let go, especially when they’re with a prominent company like ESPN. Hopefully, we’ll see those were let go today get back on their feet very soon.