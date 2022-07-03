Bob Ley Questions LIV Criticism: Sports Media World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: ESPN anchors Chris Berman (L) and Bob Ley attend the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media) Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Longtime ESPN host Bob Ley believes he's seeing some hypocrisy when it comes to the criticism of LIV Golf.

"It’s real easy to be pissed off and angry about LIV Golf and the Saudis, all I ask for is philosophical and ideological consistency," Ley said.

Ley noted that many who are criticizing LIV Golf are not doing the same to the NBA for their relationship with China.

The longtime ESPN host made his remarks on Michelle Beadle’s What Did I Miss? podcast.

It's a fair point.

Not everyone agrees, though.

"It’s also real easy to be pissed off about people expecting LeBron freaking James to hold an entire progressional sports league accountable as well as a country he doesn’t live in while also shutting up about civil rights abuses in the United States. But, go off Bob," one fan tweeted.

"Ah, Bob Ley is not wrong here… It’s just that this ship has sailed. LeBron isn’t alone in hypocritical moral stances involving where his money comes from. Obviously applies to ESPN too!" another fan added.

"The fact both things are entirely different is probably a big deal," another fan added.

