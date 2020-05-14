Anthony “Booger” McFarland is out of the Monday Night Football picture after a tumultuous tenure in the booth.

While many fans may be relieved to see him gone, Booger’s ousting doesn’t coincide with him leaving the company. In a recent interview with the New York Post, McFarland said he still has some years left on his contract.

“I don’t really know just yet,” McFarland said. “I have a couple of years left on my contract so I’m not going anywhere, so I’m assuming that we get through this pandemic and everything that is going on with that, we will figure it out.”

McFarland’s ousting came after two years on the Monday Night Football broadcast team. He was largely an on-field commentator in 2018, but went into the booth with Joe Tessitore in 2019.

Both McFarland and Tessitore were pulled from the job.

Per the report, McFarland will be re-assigned to the ESPN studio for the time being.

As for their successors, Richard Deitsch reported this past weekend that the new hires will be internal. That’ll rule out the likes of Tony Romo, Kurt Warner, Brett Favre and Drew Brees.

ESPN is going to have a new Monday Night Football booth. Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will not return, via sources. The successors will be internal. No decision has been made yet. Both Tessitore and McFarland will remain in prominent roles at ESPN. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 9, 2020

But it looks like we haven’t heard the last of Booger. He’ll still be contributing to the football commentary for the foreseeable future.

Who do you think should replace Booger McFarland on Monday Night Football?