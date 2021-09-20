Boomer Esiason Has Crazy Take On The 2021 NFL Draft

We’re two weeks into the 2021 NFL season but the new takes on April’s 2021 NFL Draft are already coming in hot. NFL analyst Boomer Esiason has a take on the draft that may surprise a lot of people.

Appearing on the Greg Hill Show, Esiason was asked who he’d take with the first pick in the draft if he did it over again. Esiason declared that former Alabama quarterback and current New England Patriots starter Mac Jones would be the pick.

He said he’d take Jones over Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Justin Fields. All four of those quarterbacks were taken before Jones.

“I think Mac Jones would be (first),” Esiason said. “I think everybody sees that.”

Regardless of how much potential Mac Jones has, it’s clear that he’s the best rookie quarterback right now. Just yesterday he completely outplayed Wilson in the Jets-Patriots game.

He’s the only rookie quarterback among the three that have started both games this season that hasn’t turned the ball over (let alone turned it over multiple times as Wilson and Lawrence have).

But by that same token, Jones’ early success could be attributed to the Patriots having better coaching and players to surround him with in the first place. Whether Jones would have found this much early success with the Jaguars or Jets or even 49ers, we’ll never know.

