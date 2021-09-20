The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Boomer Esiason Has Crazy Take On The 2021 NFL Draft

A closeup of Boomer Esiason.NEWPORT, WALES - AUGUST 27: Boomer Esiason arrives at the red carpet Gala Dinner as part of The All-Star Cup Celebrity Golf event at the Celtic Manor Resort on August 27, 2005 Newport, Wales. The cup - the brainchild of Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - sees 2 teams of 10 celebrities from Europe and the US taking part over the Roman Road course, venue of the 2010 Ryder Cup, with Colin Montgomerie and Mark O'Meara as the non-playing captains of the European and US teams respectively. The cup will be presented by Kirsty Gallacher and Jamie Theakston. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

We’re two weeks into the 2021 NFL season but the new takes on April’s 2021 NFL Draft are already coming in hot. NFL analyst Boomer Esiason has a take on the draft that may surprise a lot of people.

Appearing on the Greg Hill Show, Esiason was asked who he’d take with the first pick in the draft if he did it over again. Esiason declared that former Alabama quarterback and current New England Patriots starter Mac Jones would be the pick.

He said he’d take Jones over Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Justin Fields. All four of those quarterbacks were taken before Jones.

“I think Mac Jones would be (first),” Esiason said. “I think everybody sees that.”

Regardless of how much potential Mac Jones has, it’s clear that he’s the best rookie quarterback right now. Just yesterday he completely outplayed Wilson in the Jets-Patriots game.

He’s the only rookie quarterback among the three that have started both games this season that hasn’t turned the ball over (let alone turned it over multiple times as Wilson and Lawrence have).

But by that same token, Jones’ early success could be attributed to the Patriots having better coaching and players to surround him with in the first place. Whether Jones would have found this much early success with the Jaguars or Jets or even 49ers, we’ll never know.

Would you have taken Mac Jones No. 1 overall if we redid the 2021 NFL Draft?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.