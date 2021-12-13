Brady Quinn Reacts To The Urban Meyer Situation

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and former quarterback Brady Quinn spent two years as co-analysts for FOX Sports. So it should be no big shock that Quinn is rushing to the defense of the embattled Meyer.

Appearing on FOX Sports Radio, Quinn defended Meyer against what he feels is unfair media treatment. He accused the media of never giving Meyer a fair shake since they don’t have a relationship with him.

“The media never gave Urban Meyer a chance. And from the get-go, it starts with the fact that a lot of the media members who have no relationship with Urban Meyer or any other college coach for that matter hate the fact that they would have to, one, develop a relationship with someone new again. And two, I feel like there’s this sentiment that college and NFL, it’s like the minor leagues and big leagues,” Quinn said.

Quinn concluded that things are going to be rough in Jacksonville since the media has it out for Meyer. He also believes that coaches are now “trying to jump off this ship” to save themselves from future embarrassment.

“What I hate about this is two things. The media never gave him a chance, and then now you’ve got coaches trying to go for a life vest and they’re trying to jump off this ship, and they’re trying to save themselves, and that’s how this stuff gets leaked out like that. That’s why you’re hearing about it right now.”

A lot of what Brady Quinn is saying sounds like copium. If the Jaguars were 7-6 instead of 2-11, Urban Meyer would be getting Coach of the Year consideration.

Instead, Meyer is the coach of a bottom-three offense and a bottom-quarter defense. The team has been outscored by 160 points and has yet to score 24 points on offense.

Meyer isn’t alone in being criticized for poor play either. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Jets head coach Robert Saleh have both been ripped by the media constantly. Texans head coach David Culley is believed to be a placeholder head coach, so he escapes some criticism.

Urban Meyer has gotten a lot of criticism this year, but not because he doesn’t give media people enough access. It’s just because he’s a big story.