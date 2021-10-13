Breaking: Adam Schefter Releases Statement On His Email

ESPN insider Adam Schefter has found himself caught in the middle of the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.

According to a new story from the Los Angeles Times, Schefter referred to former Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen as “Mr. Editor” and sent him an unpublished draft of a story that was published later that day.

“Please let me know if you see anything that should be added, changed, tweaked,” Schefter wrote. “Thanks, Mr. Editor, for that and the trust. Plan to file this to espn about 6 am.”

Several reporters called Schefter’s email journalistic malpractice. Well, moments ago, he released a statement on his controversial email.

“Fair questions are being asked about my reporting approach on an NFL Lockout story from 10 years ago,” Schefter said. “Just to clarify, it’s common practice to verify facts of a story with sources before you publish in order to be as accurate as possible. In this case, I took the rare step of sending the full story in advance because of the complex nature of the collective bargaining talks.

“It was a step too far and, looking back, I shouldn’t have done it. The criticism being levied is fair. With that said I want to make this perfectly clear: in no way did I, or would I, cede editorial control or hand over final say about a story to anyone, ever.”

Statement from Adam Schefter pic.twitter.com/rBjBl9Km6b — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 13, 2021

There are still plenty of people who aren’t buying this explanation from Schefter in large part because he referred to Allen as “Mr. Editor.”

This most likely won’t be the last time we hear about this situation involving Schefter.