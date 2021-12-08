The Spun

Breaking: 2 Prominent ESPN Personalities Getting Divorced

Molly Qerim And Jalen Rose Watch NBA Game.AUBURN HILLS, MI - DECEMBER 23: Molly Qerim and Jalen Rose of ESPN watch the Golden State Warriors play the Golden State Warriors at the Palace of Auburn Hills on December 23, 2016 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ESPN on-air personalities Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim are headed for divorce, according to a new report from TMZ Sports.

Per TMZ, Rose filed for divorce on April 30 of this year. The couple, who have been dating since at least 2016, have been married since July 2018.

“Jalen says in court docs the marriage broke down irretrievably after Qerim moved to Connecticut,” reads the TMZ report.

A quick glance at Qerim and Rose’s Instagram accounts reveals that neither has posted about each other–or posted a picture together–in over a year.

Molly did express her support for Rose in a heartfelt and emotional segment on First Take back in June, during which she discussed her husband’s mental health issues and battle with depression.

Hopefully, this separation is an amicable one and both parties can move on gracefully.

