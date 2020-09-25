Breaking: Kirk Herbstreit Announces He’s Working From Home On Saturday

Kirk Herbstreit will be calling Saturday night’s Miami vs. Florida State game from his home in Nashville. The top ESPN college football analyst says he came into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Luckily, Herbstreit has test negative for the coronavirus so far. However, it can take a few days to show up, so to be safe he’ll be working from his home in Nashville, for both College GameDay and the ABC broadcast of Miami vs. FSU.

“I came in contact with the virus so I will not be able to go on the road for College GameDay this week,” Herbstreit explained in a video posted to Twitter. “I’ll still be on the show. I’ll still actually get a chance to call the game Saturday night with Miami and Florida State. I’ll still get to be doing that, I’ll just have to do that from my home.”

“I think it’s time to take an abundance of caution, follow the protocols, and do what we needed to do,” he continued. “I’ve tested negative twice this week, so all is well. Looking forward to being on College GameDay Saturday, Miami-Florida State, we’ve got SEC back in action. There’s a lot of good stuff going on, so let’s remain positive.”

Hey guys-wanted to update you on this weekend. I came in contact with the virus this week while in Nashville, so because of that, I’ll be on @CollegeGameDay and calling FSU-Miami from home. Tested negative, trying to be as safe as possible. See you tomorrow-let’s enjoy some CFB! pic.twitter.com/bXuhpwjaMj — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 25, 2020

Even before the pandemic, remote broadcasts of smaller-scale games was becoming more of a norm in sports. Obviously, it isn’t the same, and in-person broadcasts aren’t going anywhere, but with advances in technology, it is good that someone as essential as Kirk Herbstreit can still appear on GameDay and call a big ABC game in this situation.

Herbstreit has been even more active than normal this season, though, if that’s possible. On top of doing College GameDay and primetime games on Saturdays, he called a Week 1 Monday Night Football game for ESPN, and this past Monday, co-hosted an ESPN2 simulcast of the Las Vegas Raiders’ home debut vs. the New Orleans Saints.

It is great to hear that he seems to have avoided contracting COVID-19 despite his encounter with it, but playing it safe for a week is definitely the correct move here.

Coming off of a big win over Louisville, Miami hosts FSU at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

[Kirk Herbstreit]