Breaking: Longtime ESPN Radio Show Is Ending

A longtime ESPN Radio show is coming to an end.

ESPN host Sarah Spain announced on Monday night that her show, Spain And Fitz, will be ending next month.

The final show will air on December 1.

"Some News: Our last @SpainAndFitz will be 12/1. After 12 1/2 years (!!) of being on ESPN Radio I want to give more time & energy to other work. And after 6 years of having a show 'til 8p every weeknight I'm SO ready for some mid-week happy hours, games & dinners before 9!" she wrote.

"I'm sticking around with ESPN but still finalizing details on stuff, so my podcast will pause after next week for now. More to come on everything soon! In the meantime, the next two weeks will be a fun celebration of our radio marriage so come hang with me & Fitz."

Best of luck moving forward, Sarah.

ESPN Radio now has a notable hole to fill.