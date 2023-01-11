Breaking: Prominent Reporter Files Lawsuit Against ESPN

SYRACUSE, NY - JANUARY 28: ESPN sideline reporter Allison Williams during the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome on January 28, 2017 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated Florida State 82-72. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images) Rich Barnes/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that Disney and ESPN are being sued by former reporter Allison Williams and producer Beth Faber.

Williams and Faber filed a joint lawsuit in Connecticut, advancing 14 causes of action. They claim ESPN denied their religious exemptions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Faber alleges she was told "maybe God has led you to a new career, when God closes a door, he opens another," when seeking an exemption.

The 83-page complaint states that Faber and Williams are seeking "compensatory damages, including but not limited to damages for emotional pain and suffering; awarding reputational damages; awarding Plaintiffs punitive damages; awarding Plaintiffs pre- and post-judgment interest; awarding Plaintiffs reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs; and awarding such other and further relief as the Court deems just and proper."

Back in August, Williams announced that she was joining Fox Sports.

“I am beyond thrilled and so grateful to be joining FOX Sports’ coverage of College Football this fall," Williams told OutKick. "Having to step away from the sport and profession I love this past year has re-affirmed and reinvigorated the passion I have for this job."

ESPN has not yet responded to this lawsuit from Faber and Williams.