Breaking: Tom Rinaldi Is Reportedly Leaving ESPN

ESPN’s college football coverage has suffered a significant hit.

According to a report by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, veteran reporter Tom Rinaldi is leaving ESPN for Fox Sports.

Rinaldi, who’s been with ESPN since 2002, is best known for his heart-wrenching human-interest pieces on College GameDay. The veteran reporter is one of ESPN’s “most prominent correspondents and storytellers” and has covered countless big games.

ESPN is losing the veteran reporter to a rival network, though.

NEWS: Tom Rinaldi is leaving ESPN for Fox Sports, The Post has learned.https://t.co/gk5gsvrqPb — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 17, 2020

From the report:

Tom Rinaldi, one of ESPN’s top on-air reporters, is leaving for Fox, where he is expected to be featured across all of its major events from the Super Bowl to the World Series to the World Cup and college football, according to sources. At ESPN, Rinaldi was probably best known for the poignant features he would do for “College Football GameDay” and on the sidelines for the national championship. He has worked on most of the major sports for the network with a deep association with golf.

Rinaldi is surely getting a raise to leave ESPN for Fox Sports, which has plucked several top talents from the Worldwide Leader as of late.

ESPN’s College GameDay will have to find someone else to deliver the heart-wrenching feature stories moving forward.