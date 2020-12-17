The Spun

Breaking: Tom Rinaldi Is Reportedly Leaving ESPN

Nick Saban talks with ESPN's Tom Rinaldi.GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide talks with ESPN's Tom Rinaldi before the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

ESPN’s college football coverage has suffered a significant hit.

According to a report by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, veteran reporter Tom Rinaldi is leaving ESPN for Fox Sports.

Rinaldi, who’s been with ESPN since 2002, is best known for his heart-wrenching human-interest pieces on College GameDay. The veteran reporter is one of ESPN’s “most prominent correspondents and storytellers” and has covered countless big games.

ESPN is losing the veteran reporter to a rival network, though.

From the report:

Tom Rinaldi, one of ESPN’s top on-air reporters, is leaving for Fox, where he is expected to be featured across all of its major events from the Super Bowl to the World Series to the World Cup and college football, according to sources.

At ESPN, Rinaldi was probably best known for the poignant features he would do for “College Football GameDay” and on the sidelines for the national championship. He has worked on most of the major sports for the network with a deep association with golf.

Rinaldi is surely getting a raise to leave ESPN for Fox Sports, which has plucked several top talents from the Worldwide Leader as of late.

ESPN’s College GameDay will have to find someone else to deliver the heart-wrenching feature stories moving forward.


