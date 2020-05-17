Brent Musburger Reacts To The Death Of His Former Broadcasting Partner

Brent Musburger has released a statement on the heartbreaking death of his former broadcasting partner, Phyllis George, who passed away at 70 following a battle with a blood disorder.

Musburger and George worked together on CBS’ “The NFL Today.” George was a female sports broadcasting pioneer, helping open the doors in the industry for several others. She joined Musburger and Irv Cross in 1975 on “The NFL Today.”

“Phyllis George was special. Her smile lit up millions of homes for the NFL Today,” Musburger tweeted. “Phyllis didn’t receive nearly enough credit for opening the sports broadcasting door for the dozens of talented women who took her lead and soared.”

George, who was Miss America in 1971, helped co-host “The NFL Today,” which aired three different versions each Sunday afternoon before games.

“The CBS Sports family is deeply saddened by the passing of Phyllis George, an icon in the sports broadcasting industry who contributed greatly to the rich history and tradition of CBS Sports,” , CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said in a statement. “Phyllis was not only a key member of a show that remains the gold standard of NFL pregame shows, the NFL Today with Brent, Irv and ‘The Greek,’ but also a pioneer for all women in broadcasting.”

George’s children, Lincoln Tyler George Brown and CNN White House correspondent Pamela Ashley Brown, also released a statement.

“For many, Mom was known by her incredible accomplishments as the pioneering female sportscaster, 50th Miss America and first lady. But this was all before we were born and never how we viewed Mom. To us, she was the most incredible mother we could ever ask for, and it is all of the defining qualities the public never saw, especially against the winds of adversity, that symbolize how extraordinary she is more than anything else. The beauty so many recognized on the outside was a mere fraction of her internal beauty, only to be outdone by an unwavering spirit that allowed her to persevere against all the odds,” they said.

Our thoughts are with the George family during this difficult time.