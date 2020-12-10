Camille Kostek: How Did Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Become Famous?

Camille Kostek is certainly dating a legitimate superstar in NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, but make no mistake, she’s a star in her own right.

Last year, Kostek appeared on the front cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. It was an incredible moment for the Connecticut native, and it was proof that she made it to the top of her profession.

However, it wasn’t easy for Kostek to get to this point in her career. Although she’s one of the most popular American models right now, she actually started off her journey as a professional cheerleader.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane to see how Kostek progressed from a cheerleader to a world-class model.

What led to Camille Kostek’s fame?

Kostek began her cheerleading career with the Hartford Colonials. That opportunity then led her to the New England Patriots, where she made the team’s official cheerleading roster.

In 2013, Kostek landed on the cover of the cheerleaders’ annual swimsuit calendar. Later that year, she was selected to serve as a Patriots ambassador on an NFL tour in China. She had such a great first two years with the Patriots that she ended up signing with a modeling agency in Boston in 2015.

Despite signing with a modeling agency, Kostek wasn’t landing any major gigs. Her first few appearances consisted of advertisements for Nissan, New Balance, and Rebag.

So, how did Kostek land Sports Illustrated? Believe it or not, she took matters into her own hands.

She submitted a video to Sports Illustrated on why she should be casted as one of their newest models. The video included her talking about all the times she was critiqued about her body not meeting industry standards. Between her story and charismatic personality, Sports Illustrated thought it was a no-brainer to bring her on board.

It didn’t take very long for Kostek to join the company and become a star, as she actually graced the cover of the 2019 magazine as a rookie.

What led to Camille Kostek landing on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit?

Even though Kostek was a rookie at the time, Sports Illustrated knew it wanted her on the cover of its 2019 issue. She was one of three women selected for the cover – the other two were Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan.

When talking about why these women were selected for the magazine cover, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day said “The three women that make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible. While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story.”

Kostek has done an excellent job over the past two years exposing those who have body shamed her. She’s using her platform to inspire women to be comfortable in their own skin, which is something she struggled with growing up. That type of message needs the attention it deserves, and there’s no better way of doing that than putting her on the cover.

After learning that she was on the cover, Kostek immediately thanked one important figure in her life.

“When the cover was announced, I called my mom,” Kostek told Ocean Drive. “I didn’t call an agency to say thank you for getting me here. Throughout the entire process, my body never really changed, but my outlook on my life and my body changed. My relationship with myself, my colleagues, my boyfriend… everything got better.”

Kostek didn’t appear on the swimsuit cover for 2020, but she did partake in the company’s annual photoshoot. She’s shared plenty of photos from her recent photoshoot on Instagram.

Most of Kostek’s photos include captions about her time doing Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues.

“I didn’t grow up wanting to be a model,” Kostek wrote. “I did when I saw the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time in 2008 that instilled the dream of wanting to be a model for THEM specifically. I have been so impressed and drawn to who and what they have represented over the years and they continue to inspire me to this day. They embody inclusivity, breaking molds, being bold, highlighting our passions and honoring our purpose that go beyond posing for the magazine.”

While she can certainly spread positivity on her own through her photoshoots and social media platforms, it helps that Kostek’s boyfriend constantly shows his support for her.

When did she start dating Rob Gronkowski?

Gronkowski and Kostek were both members of the Patriots’ organization at the same time, but their romance didn’t begin until after she ditched cheerleading to become a model.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team,” Kostek told Fox News. “I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met.”

Back in September of 2015, Kostek posted a photo of them together with the caption “Friday night date night.” Their relationship went on for a couple years, but then it appeared they took a brief hiatus in 2017. While it’s unclear if they truly broke up during that time, it’s evident they couldn’t be separated for long.

Over the past couple of years, Gronkowski and Kostek have shared countless photos together. Now that Gronkowski is playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the happy couple seems to be enjoying their time in the Sunshine State.

Although he’s a fierce competitor on the football field, Gronkowski seems to be a very kind and supportive boyfriend to Kostek. He might not look like a quality photographer, but he helps her out with her photoshoots.

“I never thought he would do my photos,” Kostek told People. “I thought I would get a little uncomfortable in front of him when he has to take my shots. But he does a good job. It’s easy, and he’s so supportive.

Kostek returns the favor for Gronkowski by keeping him motivated for each game with the Buccaneers. She jokingly posted on Instagram “I like to amp Rob up on the phone before games and today I told him if he scored I’ll stay his girlfriend if he doesn’t he could lose my number.”

Does Camille Kostek have a large following on Instagram?

This shouldn’t really shock people, but Kostek’s social media following continues to grow by the day. She has reached the point where she has nearly 800,000 followers on Instagram. At this rate, she should surpass one million followers by her next photoshoot with Sports Illustrated.

In addition to posting photos in her various swimsuits, Kostek constantly shares videos of her dancing. It’s part of her “Never Not Dancing” movement that she promotes.

Kostek, who is current 28 years old, has an extremely bright future ahead of herself. While she continues to prove she’s one of the best models on Sports Illustrated’s roster, she is also landing various TV and movie gigs.

In 2021, fans will get to witness Kostek on TV as an on-field host for the game show Wipeout. The popular show that features various obstacle courses is going to take place on TBS.

Kostek is also taking her talents to the big screen, as she’ll have a minor role in the movie, “Free Guy.” This film stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer and Joe Keery.

We’d have to imagine that Camille Kostek’s following on Instagram will grow exponentially as she continues to expand her resume.