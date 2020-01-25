Camille Kostek Confirms She’s Doing The SI Swimsuit Issue Again

Since 1964, Sports Illustrated has released its annual Swimsuit Issue ahead of the summer. Last year’s cover featured an up-and-coming model in Camille Kostek.

Kostek has quickly become a star in the modeling industry due to her charisma. Her following on Instagram is quite large as she has over 700,000 followers.

Although we’re still months away from Sports Illustrated revealing who will grace this year’s cover, Kostek revealed that she will be part of the Swimsuit issue once again.

This will be the third-straight year that Kostek is part of the photoshoot for Sports Illustrated.

She shared the news on Instagram:

SUPER BOWL & SI SWIMSUIT ?! This is going to be a GREAT week 🏈👙!!! I am pumped to be heading back to Miami with my @si_swimsuit family and YOU can join in on our festivities ! Come join us for dinner at #RaosOnTheBeach Friday night at @wsouthbeach presented by @wheelsup8760 !!! I’m excited just writing about it

This is tremendous news for Kostek, who appears ready to enjoy the upcoming Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Kostek certainly enjoyed last year’s Super Bowl result as her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, won his third championship as a member of the New England Patriots.

Here's the post:

Camille Kostek said that being on the cover of the Swimsuit Issue was a dream come true. Her role for this year’s issue is unknown at the moment, but we’ll likely find out in the spring.

