On Thursday night, a notable Canadian sports host shared a truly heartbreaking story about his young daughter.

Dan O’Toole, a TSN SportsCentre host, revealed his one-month-old daughter is missing. In a post on Instagram, he said he doesn’t know where his daughter, Oakland, is.

Details surrounding Oakland’s disappearance remain unknown as of tonight. No Amber Alert has been issued yet, according to ET Canada.

“My baby Oakland. I’m praying that whoever has you, is holding you. That whoever has taken you from me, is protecting you. That however has you, lets you come back into my arms. I love you Oakland. I can’t wait to one day hold you again. My heart is broken. I am broken. To be clear, Oakland is alive, we think. But we don’t know. I have a one month old child, and I don’t know where she is.”

O’Toole is mostly known for his work on TSN. However, he also spent several years in America as an anchor for Fox Sports 1.

“When you self isolate long enough, you get one of these as a door prize!! Meet Oakland Eleanor Sandra Newman-O’Toole. My brand new lil girl who has a million names, and all of my heart. In case it was ever in doubt, now officially NEVER forgetting 2020,” he said after Oakland’s birth in late May.

He and his wife, Corrie, have two other daughters.