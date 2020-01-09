Longtime SportsCenter Host Announces She’s Leaving ESPN

ESPN is losing one of its main SportsCenter personalities. Cari Champion, who has been with the network since 2012, announced on Twitter that she’s leaving the company after seven years.

Champion joined ESPN in 2012 to host First Take, moderating Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless. She would go on to do stories for E:60, and in 2015, landed an anchor role with SportsCenter. She also took over Michelle Beadle’s host spot on SportsNation, before it was cancelled in 2018.

She has been paired with David Lloyd on the weekday “Coast to Coast” edition of the long-running highlight show, which airs at noon ET. This evening, she announced her departure from the company.

It is not yet clear what Champion’s future plans are, or if she has a new role lined up.

After consulting with mentors, family and friends, I have come to the decision that it’s time to leave ESPN. Over the past 7 years, I’ve grown from hosting First Take to having my own show on SportsCenter, and experiencing so much more in between. — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) January 9, 2020

The Big Lead has more details on how ESPN will account for her departure.

Lloyd will remain with the network, but it does not sound like he will be hosting SportsCenter Coast to Coast without Champion. Instead, that spot is going to Elle Duncan and Matt Barrie.

Shake-ups at ESPN are pretty common, but there wasn’t any real warning for this departure. We’ll have more on Cari Champion’s move as it is reported.

