Cari Champion Has Honest Reaction To Maria Taylor, Rachel Nichols News

The drama involving ESPN’s Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols has prompted a lot of women in sports media to speak out on the issue. So it should come as no surprise that former ESPN anchor Cari Champion has a strong take to share.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Champion teased that there are a lot of things she has to say about working at ESPN. Without going into specifics, she seemed to make it clear that she completely empathizes with Maria Taylor here.

Champion seemingly accused ESPN of not understanding black employees and creating an environment where people are afraid to “speak their truth”. She said she hopes that someone with power makes the “proactive choice to change the culture” at ESPN.

“I’ve truly struggled with what I should say publicly about ESPN. I’m sure I’m not the only one but I’ve been approached by many outlets to discuss. I didn’t want to make any comments because I OVERSTAND the culture of a company that doesn’t understand black employees,” Champion tweeted.

“But it’s more than that- this is a sad tradition that gets ignored. People are afraid to speak their truth. It would be really nice if someone with power made a proactive choice to change the culture. Change the power. Change the culture. Stop ignoring the warning signs.”

Cari Champion joined ESPN in 2012 after a decade of TV work in sports and entertainment. She soon became an anchor on SportsCenter and was the host of First Take for several years too.

But she left ESPN in 2020 and has used her independent platform to discuss a wide variety of topics, including social activism.

Champion alluded to addressing her issues with ESPN on her upcoming podcast.