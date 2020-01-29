The Spun

Cari Champion Reveals Today Is Her Last Day At ESPN

Cari Champion at the BET Awards.LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Cari Champion speaks onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images )

Today is officially Cari Champion’s final day at ESPN after seven years with the network, the SportsCenter anchor confirmed earlier.

Three weeks ago, Champion announced she was leaving ESPN. She did not indicate her future plans.

Champion revealed on SportsCenter “Coast to Coast” a short time ago that she’s leaving the Worldwide Leader after today.

ESPN associate producer Ashley Colley shared a tribute thread for Champion earlier today.

After joining ESPN in 2012 and serving as the host of First Take, where she moderated Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, Champion was picked to anchor SportsCenter in 2015.

She also replaced Michelle Beadle as host of SportsNation before the show was cancelled in 2018.

While Champion’s time at ESPN may be done, she still figures to have a bright future in media, if that’s the career path she intends to pursue. We should hear something about her future plans soon enough.


