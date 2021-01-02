CBS Announces Replacement For Tony Romo For Cardinals-Rams Game

Tony Romo won’t be on the call for CBS this weekend when the Cardinals and Rams square off at SoFi Stadium.

Romo will not be in the broadcast booth due to the network’s pandemic protocols. It’s unclear if the former Cowboys quarterback tested positive or if he’s being ruled out due to contact tracing.

Either way, he won’t be part of the broadcast tomorrow afternoon, and CBS has already lined up a replacement for Romo.

It appears Boomer Esiason will join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson for the call on Sunday.

Fans are certainly going to miss Tony Romo’s on-air poise and analysis. Let’s hope he’s able to return to the broadcast booth soon.

It’s going to be a wild day in the NFL on Sunday. The NFC East and AFC South have yet to be decided as the playoffs near.

The Washington Football Team has a chance to win the NFC East. All Ron Rivera’s team has to do is beat the Eagles.

A Washington loss hands the division crown over to either Dallas or New York. The Cowboys and Giants square off at MetLife Sunday afternoon.

In the AFC South, the Titans can lock up the division with a win over the Texans. A Tennessee loss opens the door for the Colts to take home the division with a win over Jacksonville.

It’s going to be an exciting Sunday of NFL action. Unfortunately, Tony Romo won’t be a part of the commentary.