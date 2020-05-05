CBS Announces New Analyst For No. 2 NFL Broadcast Team

CBS officially announced it will be adding longtime FOX broadcaster Charles Davis as the analyst for its No. 2 NFL broadcasting team.

Last month, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported that CBS was axing Dan Fouts and eyeing Davis as his replacement. The news became official today, and Davis will join play-by-play man Ian Eagle in the booth this fall. Evan Washburn will handle sideline reporting duties.

“Yeah, I’m very much excited about it,” Davis said in a Q&A with CBS Sports. “Let’s face it, this is an iconic group that I’m fortunate enough to join: CBS Sports. I mean, think of all the great moments, the history, the great people that have worked there … For me to be a part of that, albeit a small part of that, is pretty exciting for a kid that grew up in New Paltz, New York.”

Davis had been with FOX Sports since 2006. He has been FOX’s No. 2 analyst the last three seasons, working alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

There is no indication yet who will replace him.

Charles Davis is joining the crew at CBS Sports. The veteran broadcaster gives his thoughts on the NFL landscape and what it means to join CBS. (via @TylerSully)https://t.co/VUSZXo6CyL — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) May 5, 2020

Davis and Eagle will comprise CBS’ second broadcasting crew, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo still serving as its No. 1 team.

CBS retained Romo this offseason, keeping him away from overtures from ESPN. Romo and Nantz are set to call Super Bowl LV in Tampa next February.