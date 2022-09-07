Charissa Thompson Has Brutally Honest Admission On New Relationship

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter Charissa Thompson reports from the sideline before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 30, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Saints defeated the Steelers 35-32. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

FOX Sports and Amazon Prime's Charissa Thompson filed for divorce earlier this year. Over the last few months, she's been dating someone new.

Thompson's new boyfriend is Steven Cundari, a marketing and advertising executive and entrepreneur. Things seem to be going well between the two, but Thompson shared an awkward moment the two had recently.

On her "Calm Down" podcast with Erin Andrews, Thompson revealed that when Cundari left for a trip this week, he asked to borrow a duffel bag. Thompson obliged, but panicked when she realized she might have left something embarrassing in the bag.

"New relationships are fun and exciting! 😍 But they also come with some challenges… Especially when you’re hiding a thing or two," she said on her Instagram post about the encounter.

Fortunately, all Thompson found when she did a covert search of the duffel was $100, and nothing she didn't want Cundari to see.

Thompson even got to keep the 100 bucks, so she made off well in this scenario.

The veteran television host will be part of Amazon's Thursday night coverage for tomorrow's NFL opener between the Rams and Bills.