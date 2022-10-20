Look: Charissa Thompson Shares Racy Airplane Story

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 06: Charissa Thompson speaks prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

During the latest edition of Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson's "Calm Down" podcast, they discussed memorable travel stories.

Thompson decided to share a racy story from one of her flights.

In one of the funniest stories you'll hear this week, Thompson recalled the time she caught a couple sexting on an airplane.

"You know when you’re sitting next to someone and that screen is so bright, and you can’t help but look over and I don’t want to look over…Now I’m reading the texts,” Thompson said."I’m trying so hard not to look, but now it’s an older individual and there was sexting and pictures. I was like, ‘Oh my god stop looking,’ and then I was like, ‘Wait I want to look. I want to see what’s happening here.'"

Thompson continued: "They were sexting on their phone, but the the font was so big…It wasn’t bad but it was enough. Then I looked at the person and was like, maybe I need to spice it up here because there is something going on here with this situation."

It's only fitting that Andrews and Thompson titled this week's episode "Sexting On The Plane."

This probably won't be the last time Thompson shares a wild story on her podcast.