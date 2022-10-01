Look: Charissa Thompson's Blue Outfit Went Viral Sunday
Charissa Thompson, the host of FOX NFL Kickoff, went viral last Sunday because of her outfit.
Thompson went with an all-blue outfit for FOX's Week 3 show. It was a pretty cool look.
A photo of Thompson's outfit from last weekend's show can be seen here:
Unfortunately, Thompson has dealt with a handful of trolls regarding how she dresses on TV.
She addressed her critics on the latest episode of the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast.
"If I wear a dress that's literally a f---ing turtleneck dress, my arms are covered, my legs are covered, then it's like, 'Oh what is this evening wear?' If I wear anything that remotely shows cleavage, it's like, 'Oh you little s--t on a Sunday.' I'm like, which one? What do you want from me?," Thompson said.
Thompson will be back on TV this Sunday for the latest edition of FOX NFL Kickoff.