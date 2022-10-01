Look: Charissa Thompson's Blue Outfit Went Viral Sunday

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter Charissa Thompson reports from the sideline before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 30, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Saints defeated the Steelers 35-32. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Charissa Thompson, the host of FOX NFL Kickoff, went viral last Sunday because of her outfit.

Thompson went with an all-blue outfit for FOX's Week 3 show. It was a pretty cool look.

A photo of Thompson's outfit from last weekend's show can be seen here:

Unfortunately, Thompson has dealt with a handful of trolls regarding how she dresses on TV.

She addressed her critics on the latest episode of the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast.

"If I wear a dress that's literally a f---ing turtleneck dress, my arms are covered, my legs are covered, then it's like, 'Oh what is this evening wear?' If I wear anything that remotely shows cleavage, it's like, 'Oh you little s--t on a Sunday.' I'm like, which one? What do you want from me?," Thompson said.

Thompson will be back on TV this Sunday for the latest edition of FOX NFL Kickoff.