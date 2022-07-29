Charles Barkley Announces Decision On His Broadcasting Future

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For the past two weeks, Charles Barkley has been in talks with LIV Golf about a potential media role. On Friday, he officially made up his mind.

Barkley told the New York Post that he has ended his talks with LIV Golf. He'll remain with TNT's Inside The NBA.

"I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me,” Barkley told The Post. “I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life — It is best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career."

It was previously reported that Barkley has three years and $30 million remaining on his deal with Turner Sports.

Barkley recently said that he'd need to receive a massive deal from LIV Golf to consider leaving TNT and losing his sponsors.

“Some type of broadcasting would be fun,” Barkley told SiriusXM. “But if I’m gonna have to lose TNT and lose my sponsors, it will have to be something crazy numbers-wise. I’m taking this meeting, I got no idea what Greg’s gonna say to me, but if I’m going to lose TNT and my commercials, it will have to be a ridiculous number for me to move on.”

Per the report from the New York Post, LIV Golf didn't make an official offer to Barkley before he pulled his name out of the running.