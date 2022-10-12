Charles Barkley Has Reportedly Made A Decision On His Future

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley won't be stepping away from a microphone anytime soon.

It has been announced that Barkley has signed a new contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. The official details of this deal have not been released yet.

Kathleen Finch,Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group chair and chief content officer, is excited to see what's next for Barkley.

"It was really fun to sit down with him and celebrate his new contract, because he is such a fabulous part of that team and he is just such a really special guy," Finch said, via The Hollywood Reporter. "I’m excited to find other ways to put him on television talking about something other than basketball. Because he has a lot to say. He’s just a regular guy interested in a lot of things. I got him excited about Celebrity IOU."

Back in July, Barkley was linked to LIV Golf. Those talks ended without a deal.

Barkley said it was in his best interest to say with Turner Sports. He has been such an integral part of TNT's Inside the NBA.

Old reports from the New York Post stated that Barkley's contract with Turner Sports had three years and $30 million remaining on it.

We'll eventually find out how this new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery will impact Barkley's previous contract.