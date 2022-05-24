Charles Barkley Is Going Viral On Twitter On Tuesday

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley hasn't said anything controversial of late, but he's trending on Twitter this Tuesday. That's because fans are sharing their favorite moments from his time on TNT's Inside The NBA.

One of the clips that went viral on Twitter was about Barkley calling out Markelle Fultz's critics.

"The kid's struggling mentally with his shot. We're all pulling for him. That's why we're excited to see him do well," Barkley said. "Now you just sit at home in your grandmother's basement with your draws on typing on your damn keyboard. Shut the hell up."

Another video featured Barkley talking about the time he received a bracelet from a guy in a steam room.

There's also a clip circulating where Barkley says Abraham Lincoln is his favorite president of all time.

If you want to see more of Barkley's best moments, there's a thread on Twitter that has over 65,000 likes.

Clearly, Barkley has become a fan favorite due to his authentic personality. It also helps that he has no filter when he's on air.