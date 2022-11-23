Charles Barkley Reveals Biggest Regret In Media Career

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The legendary Charles Barkley appeared on this week's edition of the "Let's Go!" podcast to have a lengthy chat with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

During his appearance on the show, Barkley revealed the biggest regret from his media career.

"I think probably, me and Michael [Jordan] were best friends, that's probably the most prominent thing," Barkley said, via PEOPLE.

Barkley said he hasn't spoken to Michael Jordan in nearly a decade. That's because he made comments about the Bulls legend that didn't sit well with him.

The TNT analyst continued, "Michael Jordan, losing his friendship was probably the most prominent thing that's happened to me. But I was being honest about what I thought. I said, 'Listen, the toughest thing about Michael, he's got to put better people around him.' Because the toughest thing, when you're famous, they're on your private jet, you're buying all the drinks, you're buying all the dinners. Very few people are gonna be honest with you. And I try to surround myself with people like, hey, if I'm screwing up, please tell me."

Jordan apparently got offended by Barkley's comments.

Barkley indicated that both parties are to blame since they're stubborn.

Hopefully, Barkley and Jordan can make amends at some point in the future. It'd be a shame if their relationship remains severely fractured.