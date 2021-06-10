Watch: Do Not Bring Snakes Around Charles Barkley

The NBA on TNT crew has shown that they aren’t afraid to tackle any topic under the sun when they’re on the air. But on Wednesday night, Charles Barkley revealed that he might be afraid of something else.

Prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference series between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets, Barkley joined the usual cast of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal for a game preview. However, it wasn’t just any ordinary night on set.

The show welcomed special guests from the circus on Wednesday’s edition. During the middle of a live shot, a woman walked out holding a Burmese python and offered to bring it close to the cast.

As for Barkley? He moved as fast as he could in the opposite direction of the snake.

Take a look:

Chuck wanted no part of the snake 😂pic.twitter.com/6eNGOsXC95 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 10, 2021

NBA fans watching the pregame show got a kick out of the interaction on Wednesday night. Barkley pretty clearly showed that he wants nothing to do with snake now or in the future.

Lmaooo they brought snakes on the set and Charles Barkley ran a 4.3 40 out of the chair 😂😂😂. #nbaontnt — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) June 10, 2021

Inside the NBA: – Charles Barkley Guarantee's Denver +6 – Circus comes out – Charles is afraid of snakes 😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/aVdMpInMmI — Alex. 👋 (@Dubs4O8) June 10, 2021

Honestly, we can’t blame Chuck for moving as fast as he could away from the snake. Any sane person probably would’ve had the same reaction.

Although snakes might not be involved in future tapings of NBA on TNT, fans will hopefully get a chance to see the cast continue to push the boundaries of what a sports pregame show can be. Over the years, the group has racked up multiple Emmy’s and will continue to do so with their undeniable chemistry.

[Action Network]