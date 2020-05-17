Charles Barkley was among the first big celebrities to suffer a COVID-19 scare, getting negative results in March after a brief illness. While we all found out a few days later, one prominent athlete found out well before the rest of us.

In a recent podcast appearance, Barkley revealed that he actually spoke to Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout first. He explained that Trout called him up when he first learned that he was being tested because the two had recently been together at Angels spring training.

Barkley said that Trout was very concerned, frequently calling him for an update. The Angels star was placed in quarantine and managed to get Barkley’s number from TNT.

The former NBA star said that Trout was calling him “every other day” for an update. So when Barkley finally got the results, he contacted Trout immediately to put the Angels star at ease.

“I was so upset that Mike was quarantined, waiting on my results,” Barkley said. “I can laugh about it now, but he was calling every other day to check on my results, so he could feel like he didn’t have the coronavirus. I can laugh about it now, but it was not funny six days into my quarantine.”

Big baseball fan Charles Barkley joins @Buster_ESPN on #BBTNpod to talk about how he was starstruck by Willie Mays and Hank Aaron, his love for Max Scherzer, and why he called Mike Trout and Patrick Ewing first after getting COVID-19 test results 👇🎧➡️ https://t.co/D9IJhnvonE pic.twitter.com/XLiazRDWri — ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) May 14, 2020

Fortunately, Barkley was negative for COVID-19, and Trout hasn’t been diagnosed with the virus either.

It’s been a very trying time for everyone as concerns over the virus have shut down nearly all sports.

But at least one fear brought on by COVID-19 turned out to be unwarranted.