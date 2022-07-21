Charles Barkley Reveals How Much Money He Makes From Turner

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: CBS commentator Charles Barkley looks on during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Auburn Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley's broadcasting future has been a major topic in the sports world ever since he revealed that he's open to a media role with LIV Golf.

Barkley is currently an employee of Turner Sports. Over the years, we've seen him cover the NBA on TNT and NCAA Tournament on CBS.

If Barkley were to join LIV Golf, he'd most likely receive a lucrative contract.

As for Barkley's current deal with Turner Sports, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that three more years and $30 million remain on the Hall of Famer's contract.

It's unclear if Barkley's future decision with LIV Golf will impact his employment at Turner Sports.

“In a perfect scenario, I would love to do both,” Barkley told The Post. “I don’t know how Turner’s sponsors are going to feel about it. I know there is going to be some blowback.”

Barkley met with LIV CEO Greg Norman on Wednesday.

At this point, it would be a surprise if LIV Golf doesn't extend an offer to Barkley.