Charles Barkley Reveals What He'd Need To Leave TNT

Charles Barkley has made several headlines this week due to his interest in LIV Golf.

Earlier this week, Barkley met with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. The belief is that they discussed a potential media role for the NBA legend.

Barkley's situation is a bit complicated due to the fact that he's currently employed by Turner Sports.

There's a possibility Barkley will lose his job as an analyst for TNT if he accepts an offer from LIV Golf.

If Barkley is going to leave behind his role at TNT and lose his sponsors, he'll need a massive offer from LIV Golf.

“Some type of broadcasting would be fun,” Barkley told SiriusXM, via Awful Announcing. “But if I’m gonna have to lose TNT and lose my sponsors, it will have to be something crazy numbers-wise. I’m taking this meeting, I got no idea what Greg’s gonna say to me, but if I’m going to lose TNT and my commercials, it will have to be a ridiculous number for me to move on.”

Barkley currently makes $10 million per year, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. He has three years remaining on his contract with Turner Sports.

It's only a matter of time before we find out what's next for Barkley.