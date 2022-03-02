Earlier this week, Charles Barkley made headlines when he said that a legendary basketball player had signed on to be part of the NBA on TNT crew.

During an appearance on “The Draymond Green Show,” Barkley revealed that Turner actually signed Kobe Bryant to be an on-air personality with Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson.

“He didn’t wanna do all the other [expletive],” Barkley told Green. “I’m probably gonna get in trouble for saying this. But it’s one of the little things that we keep in the cards. He actually signed with us.”

The basketball world couldn’t quite believe it. They would have loved to see Kobe in the booth before his tragic passing.

“Charles Barkley says Kobe Bryant was close to signing with TNT after retiring. (via The Draymond Green Podcast) Would’ve been awesome,” Legion Hoops tweeted.

Charles Barkley says Kobe Bryant was close to signing with TNT after retiring. (via The Draymond Green Podcast) Would’ve been awesome. pic.twitter.com/I7zlJcjUU6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 2, 2022

Others wish they got to see Kobe and Shaq team up once again.

“Can’t even imagine the gold that would’ve come up with Kob and Shaq on the same show,” one fan said.

Can’t even imagine the gold that would’ve come up with Kob and Shaq on the same show https://t.co/0IGhqYBRKX — Yeet Me Up Scotty (@jb_daddy) March 2, 2022

“Barkley revealed on Draymonds podcast today that Kobe actually signed a contract to be on inside the NBA after he retired but when they told him he had to go on a bunch of radio/tv shows to promote Inside the NBA, Kobe said he ain’t got time for all that bs and left TNT,” one Lakers fan said.

Barkley revealed on Draymonds podcast today that Kobe actually signed a contract to be on inside the NBA after he retired but when they told him he had to go on a bunch of radio/tv shows to promote Inside the NBA, Kobe said he ain’t got time for all that bs and left TNT 😭my 🐐🙏🏽 — QuestFor18 (@HisandHerLakers) March 2, 2022

Kobe along with the current NBA on TNT crew would have been magic.